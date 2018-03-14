Woman, two children injured in Carrick house fire

A woman and two young children were critically injured Sunday morning when fire raged through their two-story home in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

Fourth District Battalion Chief Dough Praskovich said fire crews responded to the Westmont Avenue home at about 4:30 a.m. and found the 34-year-old woman and children, ages 3 and 8, on the second floor, unable to get out of the residence.

Four others in the house were able to escape, Praskovich said.

The mother and both injured children were transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen, still is under investigation, Praskovich said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.