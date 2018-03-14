Woman, two children injured in Carrick house fire
A woman and two young children were critically injured Sunday morning when fire raged through their two-story home in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.
Fourth District Battalion Chief Dough Praskovich said fire crews responded to the Westmont Avenue home at about 4:30 a.m. and found the 34-year-old woman and children, ages 3 and 8, on the second floor, unable to get out of the residence.
Four others in the house were able to escape, Praskovich said.
Other news
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The mother and both injured children were transported to local hospitals.
The cause of the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen, still is under investigation, Praskovich said.
Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.