Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
U.S. News

Despite prevention efforts, fireworks were used to target people, police in Minneapolis

 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Large groups of people used fireworks to target other people and police in Minneapolis over the Fourth of July holiday, even as police staffing doubled and the city took other measures to try and avoid such trouble.

The “brazen and reckless” discharge of fireworks didn’t result in any serious injuries, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. But in one case, an officer chased down and arrested a 17-year-old suspect who allegedly fired a barrage of Roman candles at an occupied squad car, the Star Tribune reported. In another, commercial-grade fireworks were launched at a group of pedestrians.

Preventative steps were taken after 2022 Independence Day gatherings in and near downtown turned violent, with fireworks launched at buildings, cars and first responders. In addition to increased police staffing, the Stone Arch Bridge downtown was closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Other news
(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks
The confidential documents stolen from schools and dumped online by ransomware gangs are raw, intimate and graphic.
Minneapolis City Hall is photographed on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. An independent report released by the city has found that most of the nearly $500,000 in taxpayer dollars spent to celebrate local Black businesses actually went to businesses based outside the state. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
Minneapolis expo for local Black businesses spent more taxpayer funds on out-of-state businesses
An independent report released by the city of Minneapolis has found that most of the nearly $500,000 in taxpayer dollars spent to celebrate local Black businesses at a February expo actually went to businesses based outside the state.
This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Derrick Thompson. Thompson was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the aftermath of a crash on Friday, June 16, that killed five young women in Minneapolis after the speeding driver blew past a state trooper, ran a red light and slammed into their car. Thompson served a hit-and-run sentence for a different incident in a California prison until his release earlier this year. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Suspect in deadly Minneapolis crash charged with homicide, federal weapons and drug counts
A suspect in a crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis has been charged with 10 state counts of criminal vehicular homicide as well as federal firearms and drug charges.
A man weeps before placing dirt into the burial site during the funeral of the five people killed in a car crash on Lake Street, at the Garden of Eden Islamic Cemetery in Burnsville, Minn., on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
Man with hit-and-run history jailed after crash kills 5 young women in Minneapolis
A man serving a hit-and-run sentence in a California prison until his release earlier this year remains jailed pending charges after a crash in Minneapolis that killed five young women.

O’Hara said the measures helped.

“Last year, the MPD was overwhelmed and overrun,” he said, but this year, “we kept these groups on the run throughout the night.”

But Vic Thorstenson, president of the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association, called the effort an “utter failure.”

“People just hopped in cars and it was happening all over town,” he said, questioning the strategy of putting so many assets into protecting one corner of town and leaving others exposed.

O’Hara said closing the bridge helped disrupt traffic patterns in places where the city had problems last year.

“But obviously, we can’t cover every inch of the city at the same time,” he said.

Authorities said that at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, up to 50 teenagers and young adults shot fireworks from the Plymouth Avenue Bridge at Boom Island Park and targeted people and police officers. The 17-year-old boy who launched fireworks at a parked police squad car was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police converged on “a large group of teens and young adults involved in a riot” in which fireworks were used to target people and officers.

At 2:38 a.m., police responded to a report of commercial-grade fireworks being launched from a vehicle “into a crowded area within feet of pedestrians” at a park. Four men were arrested.