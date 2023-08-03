FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
World News

Dead fish carpet beaches at Pacific coast town in north Mexico as experts blame toxic algae bloom

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A town on northern Mexico’s Pacific coast saw its beaches carpeted with dead fish after what experts describe as a toxic algae bloom.

Officials in the northern state of Sinaloa said this week that dead fish started washing up on beaches around the hamlet of El Maviri around July 25..

About a ton of fish carcasses was trucked away, and some were kept for testing. Randy Ross, an inspector with Mexico’s health standards agency, said a cyanobacteria was found in the fish.

But researchers said they are also looking at the possibility that high water temperatures — which spiked to as much as 95 degrees (35 Celsius) in recent weeks — might have contributed to the die-off.

Biologist Rosalba Alonso Rodríguez of Mexico’s National Autonomous University said it would be the first time that this particular species of toxic algae was found in that area.

She said high water temperatures can reduce the amount of oxygen in the water, potentially harming fish.