Fire officials unable to find cause of 2022 northern Arizona wildfire that destroyed 30 homes

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Fire officials unable to find cause of 2022 northern Arizona wildfire that destroyed 30 homes

FILE - Two packages sit in the driveway of the home that Jeanne and Mike Welnick owned outside Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A probe into an Arizona wildfire last April that burned for more than a month on the outskirts of Flagstaff, casting an orange glow on the parched landscape, concluded without investigators determining a definitive cause of the blaze, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An investigation into an Arizona wildfire that destroyed more than 30 homes and other buildings on the outskirts of Flagstaff last year concluded without investigators determining a definitive cause of the blaze, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday.

Known as the Tunnel Fire, it was one of two major wildfires in the spring of 2022 on the outskirts of Flagstaff. The fire broke out Easter Sunday and grew to more than 29 square miles (76 square kilometers) due to a combination of strong winds and warm, dry conditions. Residents were forced to evacuate quickly, and firefighters spent weeks trying to extinguish the blaze before it was fully contained June 1.

The Forest Service’s investigative division in the Southwest said in a statement Friday that it had ruled out multiple potential causes during its probe but ultimately closed out the case without determining exactly what started the blaze. The agency did not immediately release its investigative report.

Other news
Members of the Israeli Mermaids Community swim with their mermaid tails at the Mediterranean Sea in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Little relief as record temperatures sizzle around the world
A wave of heat is not loosening its grip on the globe.

Phoenix has broken its own streak of blistering hot days, southern Europeans and millions of people on vacation there broiled under near-record temperatures, while parts of the Middle East tested the limits of what the human body is capable of enduring.
A helicopter pours water on the still burning forest above the communes of Bitsch and Ried-Moerel, in Bietsch, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Swiss authorities have temporarily shut the airspace over a small part of southwestern Switzerland because recreational gliders in the area have endangered the work of emergency teams battling a persistent forest fire. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation says the restrictions in an airspace of up to 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) over a wooded mountainside near the town of Bitsch will last through next Friday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Swiss order hang gliders to stay away, closing air space as firefighters battle forest inferno
Swiss authorities have temporarily shut the airspace over a small part of southwestern Switzerland because recreational gliders in the area have endangered the work of emergency teams battling a persistent forest fire.
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Canada’s wildfires blacken thousands of square miles, upend lives
Canada’s worst-ever wildfire season has choked much of North America with dangerous smoke for months, coupling with deadly heat around the globe in a summer that’s focusing the world’s attention on the perils of climate change.
Retiree Chrysoula Renieri visits her burned out home in Loutraki, about 82 kilometres (51 miles) west of Athens, Greece, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Renieri, 72, was among dozens of people who lost their home in the area as wildfires tore through hillside scrub and forests outside Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Fire crews lose control of blaze near Athens as southern Europe heat wave keeps communities on alert
Evening winds have caused a major wildfire burning west of Greece’s capital to flare up again. Authorities had declared the huge blaze outside Athens contained overnight and Greece’s Fire Service intensified water drops with the help of extra firefighting aircraft deployed from France and Italy.

The fire started about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) northeast of Flagstaff in an area of the Coconino National Forest where campfires are banned year-round. One of the intersecting forest roads near the fire’s origin, Schultz Pass, is a major artery for traveling around the San Francisco Peaks.

Residents at the time questioned how a small blaze was able to balloon into such a size, ripping through dry grass and scattered Ponderosa pines around homes into volcanic cinder fields. The flames threatened more than 1,330 structures and destroyed 30 homes and 24 buildings. No deaths were reported.

Matt McGrath, a district ranger on the forest, has said firefighters believed they had extinguished the fire when it was first reported and didn’t see any active smoke or flames when they checked on it the following day.

Winds were a major factor in the fire’s spread with flames soaring as high as 100 feet (30 meters). Popular national monuments, including Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki closed for a time because of the wildfire.

The other wildfire that followed on its heels, known as the Pipeline Fire, was still under investigation, said Brady Smith, a spokesperson for the Coconino National Forest.