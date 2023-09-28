Tim Wakefield
Green Bay Packers
Biden impeachment inquiry
Rotterdam shooting
Government shutdown
Sports

Brazil’s Flamengo fires Argentinian coach Sampaoli with Tite in sight

 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Flamengo fired coach Jorge Sampaoli on Thursday, less than a week after the Argentinian missed his last attempt at winning a title at the club.

Former Argentina, Sevilla and Marseille coach Sampaoli took the job in Rio de Janeiro in April. His contract was due to expire at the end of 2024.

“The board thanks the professional (Sampaoli) and wishes him well in his career,” Flamengo said on its social media channels.

Sampaoli has faced difficulty since he joined Flamengo, who on Sunday failed to defend its Brazilian Cup title after a 2-1 aggregate result loss to São Paulo. Weeks earlier Sampaoli team was knocked out by Paraguay’s Olímpia in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, which Flamengo won last year.

Other news
Roma's Morten Thorsby, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Roma at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Thursday Sept. 28, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)
Roma’s problems increase with 4-1 loss at promoted Genoa in Serie A
Nice's head coach Francesco Farioli gives instructions during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Nice at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
From philosophy class to top of the league? Nice’s new coach Farioli eyes 1st place in France
Barcelona's Joao Felix reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)
MATCHDAY: Barcelona must bounce back against Sevilla. Dortmund needs a win at Hoffenheim

Flamengo is currently in seventh place in the Brazilian championship after 24 matches. The team is trailing leader and local Rio rival Botafogo by 11 points.

Local media has reported the club’s favorite to take the job is former Brazil coach Tite, who left the national team position after its quarterfinal elimination against Croatia in last year’s World Cup.

But Tite said in various pre-World Cup interviews that he would not coach any Brazilian team in 2023, and was looking for opportunities to work abroad.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer