Del Valle beats Flamengo to clinch Recopa Sudamericana title

Players of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle celebrate beating Brazil's Flamengo in the penalty shootout of the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match at Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle won the Recopa Sudamericana on penalties against Flamengo of Brazil in a shootout that finished after midnight.

Flamengo won the second leg 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday to level the series after the Ecuadorians won 1-0 at home last week.

Del Valle won 5-4 on penalties to shock about 70,000 fans in Rio de Janeiro after Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who scored the only goal in regulation time, missed with Flamengo’s first shot in the shootout.

De Arrascaeta had given his team a lifeline with the last shot of the second leg to force extra time but his miss in the shootout was decisive, with goalkeeper Wellington Ramirez making the crucial save for Independiente del Valle to lift the trophy for the first time.

The Recopa Sudamericana is played between the Copa Libertadores champions and the Copa Sudamericana winners.

