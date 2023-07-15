Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
U.S. News

South Florida’s Fleet Week moves to Miami after 3 decades in Fort Lauderdale

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat sprays water as U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks during an event to announce that the Navy will hold its May 2024 Fleet Week in Miami, Friday, July 14, 2023, at PortMiami, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat sprays water in Biscayne Bay in front of the downtown skyline during an event to announce that the Navy will hold its May 2024 Fleet Week in Miami, Friday, July 14, 2023, at PortMiami, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, third right, leaves after speaking at an event to announce that the Navy will hold its May 2024 Fleet Week in Miami, Friday, July 14, 2023, at PortMiami, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks during an event to announce that the Navy will hold its May 2024 Fleet Week in Miami, Friday, July 14, 2023, at PortMiami, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Naval officers visiting from Washington take pictures of each other in front of Biscayne Bay and the downtown skyline during an event to announce that the Navy will hold its May 2024 Fleet Week in Miami, Friday, July 14, 2023, at PortMiami, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
South Florida’s Fleet Week is moving to Miami next year after more than three decades in Fort Lauderdale, officials announced Friday.

U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials made the announcement at PortMiami. Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will be in Miami-Dade County next year from May 7–13.

Fleet Week traditionally involves active military ships docking in major cities around the U.S. The ships’ crews enter the city and visit its tourist attractions while the public can take guided tours of the ships. Fleet Week is accompanied by military demonstrations and air shows.

Other news
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Florida’s Broward County a disaster area Friday, two weeks after record-breaking rain left parts of Fort Lauderdale and its suburbs flooded.

Broward County, located just north of Miami-Dade, began hosting Fleet Week Port Everglades in 1990. Port Everglades officials released a statement saying they’ve offered assistance to PortMiami in planning next year’s event.