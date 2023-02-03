Michigan man sentenced in 1997 assault, slaying of woman, 88

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the 1997 killing of an 88-year-old Michigan woman was sentenced Friday to at least 10 years in prison in the long unsolved case.

A Genesee County judge sentenced Michael Adam Bur, 43, to a minimum of 120-240 months for second-degree murder and 120-240 months for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Mary Prieur’s slaying. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Bur was also ordered to face mandatory lifetime electronic monitoring and register as a sex offender for life, The Flint News reported.

Bur had pleaded guilty to the charges in December following his 2021 arrest in Prieur’s death . In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a kidnapping charge he had faced.

Prieur’s body was found in February 1997 in a wooded area near her residence in the Genesee County village of Lennon. Prieur, who had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted, had emigrated from Czechoslovakia as a child and later operated a candy business in Flint.

Bur, then 17, lived near Prieur’s house at the time of her killing.

A DNA sample taken from Bur in the months after the crime remained in storage until 2021, when a Michigan State Police Crime Lab used more advanced techniques than what existed in 1997 to link him to samples taken from the murder scene.