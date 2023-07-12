Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers a reporter's question as he meets with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Climate

Forecasters warn of ‘life threatening’ flash flooding in parts of Arkansas and Louisiana

 
Share

EMERSON, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters warned Wednesday of possible life threatening flash flooding in parts of southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana as heavy rain battered the region.

The National Weather Service urged residents in four towns in Arkansas’ Columbia County and Louisiana’s Claiborne Parish — Haynesville, Emerson, Horsehead and Walkerville — to move to higher ground. Low water crossings, small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses in those areas could experience “life threatening” flash flooding, the weather service said in a bulletin.

Forecasters said as many as 10 inches (25 cm) of rain had already fallen in the area and fresh thunderstorms could dump another four inches (10 cm).

Other news
Janice Edwards listens to a podcast on her phone as she walks at sunrise Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Yuma, Ariz. Edwards takes her walks starting before dawn to avoid the heat. Even desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking the Southwest this week. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California are getting hit with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Across the US Southwest, people in desert cities like Phoenix are enduring an extreme heat wave
Even desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking the Southwest this week.
People wade through a street due to a heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 10, 2023. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world. (Kyodo News via AP)
Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
Lethal flooding has simultaneously hit India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S. Northeast. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world.
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast, especially in Vermont and New York.
A resident tosses water to himself as residents cool off on a sweltering day at an urban waterway in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. Rescuers were looking Monday for several people missing in a landslide triggered by torrential rains while employers across much of China were ordered to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures as the country struggled with heat, flooding and drought. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
As China struggles with heat, flooding and drought, employers are ordered to limit outdoor work
Employers across much of China have been ordered to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures, while areas in the east and southwest have been warned to prepare for torrential rain.

In Arkansas, high water shut down highways in Drew County and Jackson County, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. A highway in Columbia County was washed out.