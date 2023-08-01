Where flooding has become more frequent, here’s how gardeners can respond

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Lifestyle

Where flooding has become more frequent, here’s how gardeners can respond

This July 31, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a squash plant with yellow, wilted foliage — symptoms that present after both flood and drought — on Long Island in New York. Crops that have been touched by flood water should not be eaten. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
1 of 2 | 

This July 31, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a squash plant with yellow, wilted foliage — symptoms that present after both flood and drought — on Long Island in New York. Crops that have been touched by flood water should not be eaten. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
FILE - A zinnia flower stem rises from the flood waters, which destroyed crops, at the Intervale Community Farm, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A zinnia flower stem rises from the flood waters, which destroyed crops, at the Intervale Community Farm, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By JESSICA DAMIANO
 
Share

Water is essential to plant life, but what happens when there’s too much of a good thing, as has been the case in many parts of the country and the world this summer?

Extreme rainfall is more frequent now, atmospheric scientists say, as storms form in an atmosphere made warmer by climate change.

In the garden, too much water can have fatal consequences, says Nick Goltz, director of the UConn Plant Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut. “ Flooding deprives roots of oxygen, which leads to root-rot diseases, and then plants can’t pull water up (and) through their leaves and vascular tissue.”

In an ironic case of “water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink,” flooded plants become parched.

Other news
Renee Robinson, executive director of Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity, holds an old pendant watch at her office in Mechanicsville, Va., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Engravings on the watch are "WWB" stands for Wesley William Brannon and "JLW" does for Joseph (Josie) Lewis White. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
In Ashland, a new house, an old watch and a mystery solved
This image provided by Bugwood.org shows adult ants feeding on the sweet nectar-like substance secreted by a peony bud in Fort Collins, Colo. on May 7, 2006. (Whitney Cranshaw/Colorado State University/Bugwood.org via AP)
Are ants harmful to the garden? Usually not
Members of three families from the Hebrew Israelite community facing deportation, pose for a portrait in the Village of Peace in Dimona, Israel, Monday, July 17, 2023. For two years, Toveet Israel, bottom left, and dozens of other residents of the Village of Peace have lived in fear. This city on the edge of Israel's Negev Desert has been her home for 24 years. Her eight children, including two of her daughters Yahlital, standing left, and Ahmeeteeyah standing right, were born here and know no other country. With them are Ben Israel, center, his granddaughters, and Estella Rivers, right. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
After decades of struggle in Israel, dozens of African Hebrew Israelites face deportation

The result is yellow, wilting foliage, which ordinarily would signal a plant’s need for water. But after flooding, those same drought symptoms mean that waterlogged roots can’t function in soggy conditions.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Avoid walking on mud if your garden has been affected by flooding, and wait until the soil has mostly dried before assessing the damage. Applying any weight or pressure to wet soil can lead to compaction and press out even more oxygen from around struggling roots.

A plant with just a few symptomatic leaves may bounce back, but one that’s wholly wilted probably won’t, Goltz said, adding that plants with strong, deep roots – like trees and some perennials – have the best odds of recovery.

Annuals, which have shallower roots, don’t stand much of a chance, he said, so they should be removed if they look unhealthy.

Plants weakened or stressed by flood water are more susceptible to pests and diseases, so keep an eye on them and treat problems as they arise, which could be months later.

Broken tree limbs should be removed immediately, but save major pruning for when conditions improve to avoid further weakening an already stressed tree.

ARE FRUITS AND VEGETABLES SAFE TO EAT?

Flooded fruits, vegetables and herbs should be considered contaminated and not eaten.

“If the part you’re eating touches the water, then it’s unsafe” — even if washed or cooked — “because in addition to bacteria from standing water, runoff from nearby yards, pesticides, sewage and chemical contaminants” could be present, Goltz said.

However, if your garden was flooded but the above-ground edible portion of a plant was not, “then it can be eaten,” Goltz said. “It’s generally safe to eat an untouched tomato growing on a vine… (but not) a melon sitting on the ground. And even then, it’s best to err on the side of caution by washing and cooking the tomato instead of eating it raw.”

If you’re mourning your lost vegetable garden, Goltz says that “in most cases, it’s fine to plant a short crop in soil that has been flooded.” Quick-growing plants like beans and peas will likely deliver before the end of the growing season. “Or you can plant a cover crop, like clover, which will control erosion and also fix nitrogen into the (likely depleted) soil.”

REPAIRING THE SOIL

After addressing your plants’ needs, turn your attention to the flooded soil, which will also need some TLC. Flooding leaches out nutrients and can disrupt drainage. Mixing in compost will help on both counts, and sand will improve drainage, as well.

Goltz recommends bringing or sending a soil sample to your local cooperative extension service or Land Grant university to test which nutrients or amendments should be replenished, and whether the soil’s pH needs adjusting. They can also test for heavy metal and other contaminants if you have reason to be concerned.

PREPARING FOR THE NEXT FLOOD

If you live in an area prone to flooding, there are steps you can take to avoid or at least minimize future damage, such as growing vegetables at higher elevations or in raised beds. Goltz also recommends digging ditches or installing French drains to direct water away from the plants you care about most.

—-

Jessica Damiano writes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter and regular gardening columns for The AP. Sign up here to get weekly gardening tips and advice delivered to your inbox.

—-

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/search?q=gardening#nt=navsearch