O’Hara offers brush collection for flood victims

O’Hara will offer a special brush collection to accommodate flood victims.

Requests for pick-ups will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. July 20 at 412-784-1784, ext. 203.

Crews will begin hauling brush away on July 23 and continue throughout the township until brush is collected from all residents who requested it.

Residents should place limbs and shrubs along the curb within 4 feet of the street. Manager Julie Jakubec urged people not to place any piles in the street for safety reasons.

There are guidelines to follow that include:- Tree limbs that are 4 inches wide or less can be up to 8 feet long; those that are 6 inches wide should not be more than 4 feet. Anything larger than 6 inches wide will not be taken. - Root balls and dirt should be removed. Hedges, vines, shrubs and other brush must be separated from tree limbs and tied in bundles no bigger than 16 inches wide. - Each property is limited to one truckload of brush equal to about six cubic yards.

Several areas of the township were hit hard with flooding on July 2, including those along Fox Chapel Road and Margery Drive in lower O’Hara and along Kittanning Pike on the western side.

The township positioned Dumpsters at the municipal building at Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company for people to dispose of water-logged items.Jakubec said the township also launched a Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to connect volunteers with people who need assistance cleaning and removing debris.