O’Hara offers brush collection for flood victims

 
O’Hara will offer a special brush collection to accommodate flood victims.

Requests for pick-ups will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. July 20 at 412-784-1784, ext. 203.

Crews will begin hauling brush away on July 23 and continue throughout the township until brush is collected from all residents who requested it.

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 7 innings against Athletics
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Residents should place limbs and shrubs along the curb within 4 feet of the street. Manager Julie Jakubec urged people not to place any piles in the street for safety reasons.

There are guidelines to follow that include:- Tree limbs that are 4 inches wide or less can be up to 8 feet long; those that are 6 inches wide should not be more than 4 feet. Anything larger than 6 inches wide will not be taken. - Root balls and dirt should be removed. Hedges, vines, shrubs and other brush must be separated from tree limbs and tied in bundles no bigger than 16 inches wide. - Each property is limited to one truckload of brush equal to about six cubic yards.

Several areas of the township were hit hard with flooding on July 2, including those along Fox Chapel Road and Margery Drive in lower O’Hara and along Kittanning Pike on the western side.

The township positioned Dumpsters at the municipal building at Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company for people to dispose of water-logged items.Jakubec said the township also launched a Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to connect volunteers with people who need assistance cleaning and removing debris.