Yough River towns ‘quite wet’ as river crests at nearly 23 feet

In Sutersville, the volunteer fire department had a list of homes and businesses to visit Saturday morning to help with flood-related issues.

Walk in the World Ministries on First Avenue was on that list.

“We have almost a foot and a half of water in the basement,” Pastor John Sethman said. “The fire company was already here when I arrived.”

Residents, fire companies and emergency responders were dealing with flooding up and down the Youghiogheny River on Saturday as heavy rain Thursday and Friday continued to cause problems in the region.

Walk in the World has been in its current location for a little more than a year.

“This is the first time for us (experiencing flooding),” Sethman said.

Just a short walk up the river, it is hardly Carolyn Casoni’s first rodeo.

“There are two houses and two garages on the property,” she said. Casoni’s Garage repair shop stands by the Sutersville Bridge on the banks of the Yough.

“Water was all the way up to the ceiling in the basement of one house, and it was coming up the wall in the garages,” Casoni said.

The Yough at Sutersville crested at 22.83 feet in the early hours of Saturday, just below what the National Weather Service designates as a “major flood stage.” Over the course of 12 hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, the river rose 8 feet.

By 9 a.m. Saturday, it was back down to 19 feet, and is forecast to continue dropping.

West Newton fire Chief Craig Sanner summed up the past 24 hours in two words: “Quite wet.”

“Our main trouble spot is lower Collinsburg Road,” Sanner said Saturday. “We had 12 or 14 houses we’ve helped, and we’re back over there today.”

Sanner said about eight homes needed water pumped out of their basements Saturday morning, and several homes are without power.

In addition to the heavy rain, the regional forecast included falling temperatures and snow beginning Saturday afternoon.

“We should be OK by then,” Sanner said.

One town along the Yough fared a little better with the weather: Collinsburg fire Chief Frank Backstrom said his crews have had it relatively easy.

“We’re high enough that we haven’t had any flooding,” Backstrom said. “West Newton and Sutersville lie a little lower.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.