Some Tarentum, East Deer residents return home after Allegheny River flooding

A day after ice jams created flooding in communities along the Allegheny River, some residents returned to their homes Sunday in hard-hit areas such as Tarentum and East Deer.

However, it’s unclear whether the residents evacuated from about 60 units at the Golden Towers high-rise in Tarentum were able to return home.

The basement of the Allegheny County Housing Authority high-rise flooded Saturday as high water on the Allegheny River backed up stormwater and sanitary lines throughout low-lying areas, said Deputy Chief Brad James of Eureka Fire and Rescue in Tarentum.

A waterline also broke on an upper floor, James said. Rescue workers helped evacuate the high-rise.

Further details were not available Sunday. Housing authority officials could not be reached for comment.

The Allegheny River receded about 4 feet in the Tarentum and East Deer area between Saturday and Sunday, according to emergency officials.

Residents from some of the more than two dozen homes that were evacuated Saturday in East Deer and Tarentum started to return home Sunday.

West Penn Power was on-site Sunday to restore electric service, and the Red Cross planned to meet with flood victims and provide cleanup kits, said Jack Bailie, chief of the East Deer Township Volunteer Hose Company.

More assessments will need to be done for homes that were severely flooded, with up to 7 feet of water in some basements, he said.

Janes United Methodist Church in East Deer opened its doors to evacuees but closed about 6:30 p.m. Saturday because residents found other places to stay.

In Tarentum, there was not a count available Sunday on the number of people who voluntarily evacuated, James said.

Some residents were starting to return to their homes, he said.

However, some homes might have structural damage from the flooded basements.

The borough’s code enforcement department will further investigate the flooded areas, James said.

Residents will have to wait for inspections of submerged furnaces and hot water tanks.

“If you sustained any flooding in your house, we strongly recommend making sure appliances and utilities have been checked,” he said.

Area residents and Maddio’s Pizza and Subs in Brackenridge lent a hand during the flooding. Residents’ donations helped pay to have pizzas delivered to local fire stations.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.