Rain-soaked California to see more rounds of stormy weather

Resident Laurie Morse, 59, shovels wet sand into bags in the pouring rain, a last ditch effort to keep a rising creek out of her garage in the town of Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Her roof was leaking, and along with her neighbors. The town has been dealing with every problem brought by the series of rainstorms rolling through California: massive logs and stumps are tumbling down the bloated Aptos Creek from the Santa Cruz mountains into the Monterey Bay, where high tides and large swells are tossing them back up the beach and into town. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rain-soaked California will see several more rounds of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The ongoing atmospheric river pattern brought showers into Northern California early Friday, and additional stronger surges of moisture were expected to again spread rain and snow elsewhere in the state over the coming days.

Flood warnings were in effect for the Salinas River in an agricultural valley about 90 miles south of San Francisco. At least 20,000 acres (8,094 hectares) of farmland were at risk of flooding, the National Weather Service said.

California has been drenched by atmospheric river storms since late December, putting a dent in the state’s long drought but also causing flooding, power outages and debris flows. In some parts of Northern California, cars were submerged, trees uprooted and roofs blown off homes. There have been at least 18 storm-related deaths.

With more rain and snow predicted to follow the midweek lull, the state Office of Emergency Services said it was prepositioning resources — such as swift-water rescue teams, and firefighting personnel across eight counties in the central and northern regions.