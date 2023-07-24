A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Netanyahu’s health
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gilgo Beach killings
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
Climate

Officials reopen an Alabama park after diesel fuel that spilled into Tennessee River dissipates

 
Share

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Northwest Alabama officials have reopened a beach along the Tennessee River after they closed it when diesel spilled into the river from a sunken tugboat.

George Grabyan, emergency management director for Florence and Lauderdale County, told WHNT-TV that the beach at the city’s McFarland Park was reopened after water samples were tested.

“They were comfortable with everything so we felt really good about opening the beach area back up,” Grabryan told the television station.

Other news
Alabama state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, discusses his objections to a redistricting plan for the state's seven congressional districts on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Lawmakers are redrawing districts after courts said the current map likely violates federal law. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court
The fight over Alabama’s congressional map is shifting back to federal court after Republican lawmakers declined to create a second majority-Black congressional district.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Georgia media’s pick to win SEC title by wide margin over Alabama, LSU
Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, refused to stop Barber's upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting his argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections. Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening, July 20, at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in the state since Gov. Kay Ivey paused them in November for an internal review. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections after review
Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following a pause to review procedures.
Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, speaks to reporters on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Ledbetter says he believes a newly drawn map of Alabama's seven congressional districts will pass muster with courts. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Alabama has refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district. The decision Friday could defy an order from the U.S.

Police pulled swimmers out of the water on July 16 when the fuel, forming a visible slick, began floating downstream.

The tugboat Michael R sank at its berth in the Port of Florence, just upriver from the park, prompting a multiday environmental response.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded after the boat, operated by RMB Marine Services, partially sank and began leaking fuel. The Coast Guard said that floating boom contained most of the fuel, which was skimmed from the water. The tugboat had 2500 gallons (9463.53 litres) of fuel in its tanks when it sank.

There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impact, and Grabyan said officials don’t expect any long-term environmental harms. Some cities rely on the river for drinking water.

“We’re not expecting any effects on the beach — that’s what the testing proved out,” he said. We’re also not expecting any lingering effects anywhere along the river.”

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the sinking.