Florida A&M lifts ban on football activities as school investigates rap video shot in locker room

FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Florida A&M has banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted. Coach Willie Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off limits to all the players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said Monday the football team will be allowed to resume using its facilities while the university investigates the unauthorized filming of a rap video, featuring some Rattlers players, in the team’s locker room.

All team activities were suspended Friday night by Coach Willie Simmons after a video by Tallahassee, Florida, rapper Real Boston Richey was posted on social media last week showing him performing in the FAMU locker room, with some of the players and team gear.

The players were not identified by the school.

Real Boston Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at FAMU’s homecoming game last year.

Simmons said Saturday the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off-limits to all players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. A team meeting was scheduled for Monday.

“We’ll determine at that point if more severe penalties need to be handed down,” Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Sykes posted on Twitter that the team would be cleared to return to football activities on Tuesday. She said the university’s office of compliance and ethics was investigating.

“I will make myself available for comment at the conclusion of the investigation,” she said.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference will hold its football media day for its 12 members on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama, and Florida A&M planned to attend. Simmons along with quarterback Jeremy Moussa and defensive back Javan Morgan were expected to take part.

The Rattlers are scheduled to have their first practice on Aug. 4. They open the season at home against Jackson State on Sept. 3.

Simmons has posted a 33-12 record since taking over in December 2017, including three straight nine-win seasons.

