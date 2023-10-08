Moussa, Florida A&M roll to 11th-straight SWAC win beating Southern 26-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns and Florida A&M scored the final 10 points in the fourth quarter to beat Southern 26-19 on Saturday night.

Michael Smith’s 44-yard field goal with 7:21 remaining pulled Florida A&M into a 19-all tie. Florida A&M’s defense responded with a three-and-out holding Southern to a yard. The Rattlers took the ensuing drive and galloped 69 yards in six plays, registering the final points when Moussa threw a 12-yard score to Jamari Gassett with 2:44 left. Moussa went 5-for-5 passing for 65 yards on the final drive. He completed 31 of 54. By comparison the Rattlers ran it 23 times for 67 yards.

Southern led 6-0, 12-7 and earned its last lead at 19-16 on CJ Russell’s 1-yard run to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive that lasted four minutes and occurred with 11:40 remaining.

Harold Blood threw for 190 yards and Russell ran for two scores for Southern.

The Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) have won 11 straight in conference and three straight against Southern (2-3, 2-1). ___

