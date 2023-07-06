5 hurt in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A shooting at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex on Wednesday sent five people to the hospital, police said.
Gunfire broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. when a group of people gathered in the courtyard of the complex on northwest 19th Street were confronted by a second group, Police Chief Patrick Lynn said at a news conference.
Five people were taken to the hospital, he said.
Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately released.
No arrests were immediately made and there wasn’t any immediate word on what prompted the shooting.