5 hurt in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A shooting at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex on Wednesday sent five people to the hospital, police said.

Gunfire broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. when a group of people gathered in the courtyard of the complex on northwest 19th Street were confronted by a second group, Police Chief Patrick Lynn said at a news conference.

Five people were taken to the hospital, he said.

Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, breaks down in tears while speaking to the media outside the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Patrick Crusius, who is accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, is set to receive multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to federal hate crimes and weapons charges in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)
Relatives of El Paso Walmart shooting victims seek justice, saying they’re down but not out
Family members of the 23 people killed in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart are confronting the gunman face-to-face in court for the first time since the 2019 massacre.
This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr., a victim of a shooting on Monday night, July 3, 2023, that made the working-class area of Kingsessing in Philadelphia the site of the nation's worst violence around the July Fourth holiday. Investigators believe Wamah Jr., who was found in a home early Tuesday, July 4, was the first victim killed, but he wasn't found by family members until hours later. (Terrance Harden via AP)
Father of the bride, teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting
These are the stories of those killed in the all-too-familiar thrum of another mass shooting.
District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials are walk through the neighborhood after last night's mass shooting in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia Monday night, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
The man accused in the fatal shooting spree in Philadelphia that left five people dead and four others wounded left a will at his house, and according to roommates had acted agitated and wore a tactical vest around his house in the days before the shooting, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Gov. Wes Moore speaks to the media during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, to meet residents following a mass shooting several days earlier that killed two people and injured multiple others. Moore was joined by, from left, Sen. Ben Cardin, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, first lady Dawn Moore, Del. Luke Clippinger, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Gun violence claims lives at gatherings over the July Fourth holiday
A rash of shootings as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the U.S. and highlighting the challenges police face at preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside.

Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately released.

No arrests were immediately made and there wasn’t any immediate word on what prompted the shooting.