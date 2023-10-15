Israel-Hamas war
Florida Atlantic routs South Florida 56-14 behind LaJohntay Wester’s 190 total yards and 2 TDs

 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Richardson completed 31 of 38 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, LaJohntay Wester had 190 all-purpose yards and two scores, and Florida Atlantic scored 35 unanswered points in a 56-14 win over South Florida on Saturday.

FAU (3-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) had a narrow 21-14 lead at halftime after South Florida scored with 12 seconds left following a 10-play, 76-yard drive.

But the Owls took over in the second half. Wester, who entered No. 1 among AAC members in punt returns and receiving yards per game, scored on a 17-yard catch for a 35-14 lead and he added a 67-yard punt return on their next possession. Wester finished with 10 grabs for 123 yards.

Tony Johnson caught eight passes for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown for FAU. Zeke Moore also had a short touchdown through the air on FAU’s first possession of the game.

FAU gained 205 yards on the ground, with two touchdowns from Michael Johnson. Larry McCammon and Kobe Lewis each rushed for 70-plus yards and a touchdown.

Nay’Quan Wright rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for South Florida (3-4, 2-2).

Florida Atlantic has held four of its last five opponents to 20 or less points. The fifth was Illinois, which scored 23.

