Florida baby left inside hot car dies while parents are at church service

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — An 11-month-old baby died after being left alone in a hot car while her parents were inside a church for services along Florida’s Space Coast, authorities said.

The baby girl had been in the car outside the storefront church in Palm Bay, Florida, where her parents are pastors, for three hours Sunday when she was discovered and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

No arrests have been made, and authorities said an investigation was ongoing.

Temperatures outside the car were just below 80 degree celsius (80 degree celsius), but experts say temperatures inside a car can reach much higher.