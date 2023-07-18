FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Florida ban on property purchases by citizens of China and some other countries is challenged

 
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida violates federal housing discrimination laws, a lawyer representing Chinese nationals living and working in the state told a federal judge Tuesday.

While other states have laws that prevent foreigners from buying agricultural land, American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Ashley Gorski said Florida’s law is extreme and amounts to blanket discrimination against Chinese citizens by equating them to the Chinese Communist Party. She said there is no evidence that Chinese nationals pose a security threat.

The ACLU is seeking an injunction to block enforcement of the measure, which went into effect July 1.

Other news
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023. For DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to mark a major moment to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president was the overwhelming focus for much of the day as DeSantis spoke out at a press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters that he's still well-positioned to defeat Trump.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
DeSantis fights to reset his stagnant campaign as Trump dominates the 2024 conversation
For Ron DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to be an important opportunity to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava smiles as she speaks alongside outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami-Dade County moves forward with new rules to protect workers from extreme heat
With record heat in Florida and the rest of the U.S., officials in Miami-Dade County are moving to protect about 80,000 outdoor workers in the construction and agriculture trades.
FILE - A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading, "Just waiting for the insurance check," outside the closed Kona Kai Motel on Sanibel Island, Fla., May 11, 2023. AAA won’t renew “a very small percentage” of homeowners and auto insurance policies in Florida, joining other insurance companies in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State despite efforts by Florida lawmakers to calm the volatile insurance market, the company said Tuesday, July 18. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
After devastating 2022 hurricane season, AAA not renewing some insurance policies in Florida
AAA says it won’t renew a small percentage of homeowner and auto insurance policies in hurricane-wracked Florida, joining other insurers in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State.
FILE - A cross is seen on top of the steeple at the Saint Stephen Lutheran Church Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to block government agencies from closing churches during emergencies, this time with a constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Wisconsin Republicans pitch amendment to block church closures during emergencies
Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a constitutional amendment that would prohibit government officials from closing churches during emergencies.

“This is a highly unusual law,” she told Judge Allen Winsor. “Florida’s law is truly extraordinary.”

The law applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. The prohibition also applies to agricultural land.

The state argued that the law isn’t discriminatory because it addresses security issues posed by those nations.

Winsor said it is a complicated issue and he would take his time ruling on the request.