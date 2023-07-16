Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
U.S. News

People evacuated, 5 sent to hospital after possible carbon monoxide exposure in Florida prison

 
Share

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. (AP) — People were evacuated from a federal prison camp in Florida on Sunday for suspected carbon monoxide exposure that sent two employees and three inmates to the hospital, U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials said.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the minimum-security Sumterville Coleman Satellite Prison Camp within the Federal Correctional Complex, Coleman — the same complex where disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times earlier this month. The complex has reportedly been experiencing staffing shortages.

Prison employees contacted emergency medical services Sunday and isolated the area to provide treatment to those at risk for exposure, Bureau of Prisons officials said. No other people in custody were injured, and “at no time was the public in danger,” officials said in a press release.

Other news
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn's Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. DeSantis is cutting campaign staff as he struggles to catch former President Donald Trump in the GOP’s crowded primary contest while facing sudden financial pressure. DeSantis let go fewer than 10 paid staffers late last week. That's according to a DeSantis aide granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis presidential campaign is cutting staff as new financial pressure emerges
DeSantis let go fewer than 10 paid staffers late last week to help reduce operating expenses, according to a DeSantis aide granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy.
A guest finds a shady spot as a respite from the heat in front of a colorful mural adjacent to the Connections Cafe at Epcot at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. The weather forecast calls for more of the same this week across Central Florida, with sticky humidity, highs in the low 90s and a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Disney asks a judge to toss a lawsuit from board of DeSantis appointees
Disney has asked a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by a board governing Disney World that is made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees.
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, July 6, 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, the controversial social media personality and his brother filed a Florida lawsuit against the woman whose allegations they say led to their arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges, accusing her of lying when she says they imprisoned her there. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is suing a Florida woman, saying she lied when she accused him of human trafficking.
A city employee cares for an animal, while law enforcement investigates an overnight fire that happened at Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Madeira Beach, Fla. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center
An early morning fire has killed multiple animals at a wildlife center in Florida. Officials say a fire broke out around 3 a.m.

There are more than 450 adult inmates incarcerated at the camp, according to the federal government.