Felon sentenced after posing with gun in Instagram video

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A convicted felon in Florida who appeared in a social media post holding a handgun was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison.

Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 23, was sentenced Friday in Fort Myers federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in December to illegally possessing a firearm.

Fort Myers police officers arrested Flournoy in April 2020 on an active arrest warrant after he posted a video on Instagram at a local restaurant, according to court documents. That same day, prosecutors said Flournoy posted another video on social media of himself pointing what appeared to be a Glock pistol at the camera.

During Flournoy’s arrest, officers said they located a loaded Glock, and Flournoy’s fingerprint was later recovered from the gun’s magazine.

As a convicted felon, Flournoy is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law, prosecutors said. Flournoy’s felony convictions include vehicle theft, firearm theft and burglary, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.