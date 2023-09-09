Former Olympic champion and college All-American win swim around Florida’s Alligator Reef Lighthouse

5 of 5 |

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, swimmers cross under the start gate as they compete in the solo division at the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water challenge Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Islamorada, Fla. The 8-mile roundtrip race has attracted almost 400 swimmers who are divided into categories including solo and two-, three- and four-person relay teams. The event helps raise funds to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse, one of six aging Florida Keys lighthouses, that are some 150 years old and no longer needed for navigation. The beacon is named for the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground and sank on the reef in 1822. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)