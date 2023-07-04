A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
U.S. News

A sweet slice of history: Florida Keys celebrate 200th birthday with giant Key lime pie

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, chefs Paul Menta, front right and David Sloan, back right, put finishing touches on a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature's establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
1 of 4 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, chefs Paul Menta, front right and David Sloan, back right, put finishing touches on a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a measuring stick confirms the diameter of a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature's establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
2 of 4 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a measuring stick confirms the diameter of a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, chefs Paul Menta, front right and David Sloan, back right, put finishing touches on a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
3 of 4 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, chefs Paul Menta, front right and David Sloan, back right, put finishing touches on a gargantuan Key lime pie created for a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. The pie, which organizers intend to certify as a world record, measured more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, from left to right, Monroe County Commissioners Jim Scholl and Michelle Lincoln, along with Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, serve Key lime pie to attendees at a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature's establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
4 of 4 | 

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, from left to right, Monroe County Commissioners Jim Scholl and Michelle Lincoln, along with Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, serve Key lime pie to attendees at a 200th Florida Keys birthday celebration Monday, July 3, 2023, on Big Pine Key, Fla. The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, and celebrated its history. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Partying never gets old in the Florida Keys — especially for a milestone birthday like No. 200.

The Florida Keys celebrated its bicentennial Monday along the Gulf of Mexico with a Key lime pie more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter — which organizers intend to certify as a world record.

The festivities marked the anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County on July 3, 1823 and celebrated its history. The county contains all of the Keys and a portion of Everglades National Park.

During the Civil War, Key West remained in Union hands as a base for a naval blockade of Confederate shipping. In the early 1900s, Standard Oil millionaire Henry Flagler spearheaded the construction of the Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that became widely known as the eighth wonder of the world.

And for nearly six months of his 1945-1953 presidency, Harry Truman governed the U.S. from his Key West “Little White House” that is now Florida’s only presidential museum.

Key lime pie, originating in late 1800s Key West, is a large part of the continental United States’ southernmost island chain’s heritage. In 2006, Key lime pie was designated Florida’s official pie by the state Legislature.

Monday’s bicentennial version of the creamy dessert, prepared by local chefs, featured a traditional graham-cracker crust and whipped cream topping as well as the juice from several thousand Key limes.