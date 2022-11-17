States report election results at different speeds

Employees process vote-by-mail ballots for the midterm election at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Miami. The fact that Florida reports election results faster than other states does not mean that those states are committing fraud, contrary to social media posts claiming otherwise. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLAIM: Florida’s ability to report election results quickly during the 2022 midterms means states that have taken longer, such as Arizona and Nevada, are engaged in fraud.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Because U.S. elections are highly decentralized, each state has different methods for counting votes. Florida has measures in place, such as pre-processing of ballots, early reporting requirements for results and a shorter period to fix ballot issues, to speed up its count on Election Day, while other states have their own set of regulations. The fact that Florida reports results faster than other states does not mean that those states are committing fraud or that their results are less reliable, elections experts told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Election officials repeatedly warned prior to the 2022 midterm elections that results in some states might not be known for days. That hasn’t stopped social media users from comparing states where results were reported more quickly to those where the outcome of some races remained unknown for days as counting continued.

Many falsely suggested the length of time is correlated with the integrity of the election. Some compared Florida — which had finished counting its ballots, except those from overseas, by Wednesday — to Arizona and Nevada.

“This is absurd. Arizona and Nevada have a lot fewer voters than Florida and yet they take days longer to tally the results,” one tweet said. “Total fraud.”

An Instagram post similarly alleged: “22 million people live in FL. 7 million people live in AZ. In FL we provided same day results. So why can’t a state with less than 1/3 of the population do the same? A.) Cheating B.) Cheating C.) A&B.”

Arizona had nearly 14,000 ballots left to count on Thursday. Sophia Solis, a spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state’s office, told the AP that no counties in Arizona had fully reported their unofficial results by midnight on Election Day.

In Nevada, all 17 counties submitted initial tallies, including in-person vote reports, to election administrators at the secretary of state’s office by the early morning hours of Nov. 9, Jennifer Russell, an aide to Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, told the AP Wednesday. However, the state accepted mail ballots postmarked by Election Day until Saturday, and had 22,000 left to process in the state’s largest county, Clark, the day of the deadline, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said at a press conference.

But states’ reporting speeds largely reflect the different ways absentee and mail-in ballots are processed in each jurisdiction, not how legitimate the results are, election experts told the AP.

“There are many reasons Florida counts quicker than other states, or other states haven’t completed their counts yet, and it has nothing to do with fraud in other states,” Michael Morley, an election law expert and professor at Florida State University, wrote in an email.

He explained that some of these reasons included varying election laws, different political cultures that impact the choices voters make and resource allocation.

One of the main differences is how soon before Election Day officials are allowed to begin pre-processing early ballots, which may involve confirming their validity or scanning them, Morley wrote.

Under state law, Florida officials can start this process nearly a month before Election Day, after public tests on voting equipment are completed. This cuts down the work they must do on Election Day. By contrast, Arizona counties did not send mail ballots to voters until Oct. 12 and the earliest they went out in Nevada was Oct. 7. Florida was required to send mail ballots no later than Sept. 24.

Another key difference is whether states accept mail ballots after Election Day.

In Florida, most mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. Most early and mail voting results must be reported to the Florida Department of State starting within 30 minutes after the polls close and continuing every 45 minutes until all results are reported. Nevada, however, accepts mail ballots up to 5 p.m. four days after the election as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Arizona’s deadline is the same as Florida’s, local time.

“Since 2000, Florida has substantially reformed its election laws and proven itself well equipped to produce accurate results fairly quickly after poll closings, even in very competitive elections,” Morley wrote.

Still, there is nothing unusual or improper about votes being counted after Election Day, said Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida. Florida, for example, accepts ballots from overseas for 10 days after an election if they are postmarked by Election Day.

“It’s very typical across the country to count ballots late,” McDonald wrote in an email. “Even Florida does it, it just doesn’t do as many as some of the other states.”

Morley explained that other differences that may speed up reporting include staffing levels, available equipment, the length of time needed to verify each ballot and how long after Election Day voters are able to fix, or “cure,” their ballots if any problems are found.

Each state has a different deadline for certifying official election results. That may be as early as seven days after Election Day or up to about a month later. Separately, many news organizations, including the AP, are able to call some races on Election Day based on initial data.

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

