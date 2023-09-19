United Nations General Assembly opens
Latin Grammy
Debris from F-35 jet found
India-Canada tensions
Nick Chubb injury
Sports

Panthers reaping off-ice benefit of Stanley Cup final run by signing new naming rights deal

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have a new naming rights deal, one that comes with the team set to open the defense of its Eastern Conference championship and having finally established itself as a true Stanley Cup contender.

The Panthers announced Tuesday that Amerant Bank will have its name on the team’s home arena going forward. The team only disclosed that it is a multi-year deal and did not reveal financial specifics, though president and CEO Matthew Caldwell pointed to the move as another big off-ice win for a team that is enjoying its best on-ice stretch.

“Starting with the 2021-22 season, when we won the Presidents’ Trophy, we broke every franchise record in ticket revenue, sponsorship, attendance, our ancillary business,” Caldwell said. “And then last year, we shattered all that. It’s hard to be a top-tier team unless you have the success on the ice.”

The Panthers have played in their current arena since 1998. It has changed names on five other occasions in that quarter-century, starting as National Car Rental Center, then becoming Office Depot Center, Bank United Center, BB&T Center and most recently FLA Live Arena.

Other news
FILE - Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight guards the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Knight has been on the ice this week at a development camp with the Panthers. It's the first time he’s been around the team since entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
FILE - Florida Panthers' Marc Staal (18) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Marc Staal is joining the Philadelphia Flyers, signing a $1.1 million contract for next season with a team embarking on a lengthy rebuilding process. General manager Daniel Briere announced the signing Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) tries to pass the puck as he falls during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Panthers address immediate needs in free agency, and bring back Kulikov

Having the naming-rights deal available with the team making a Stanley Cup final run — in All-Star MVP Matthew Tkachuk’s first season with the team — was an obvious advantage in the negotiating process, Caldwell said. The team saw an attendance increase of nearly 13% last season and has seen the average crowd on game nights increase nearly 49% over the past eight years.

“We were making progress, but it was a lot of baby steps, chipping away, cleaning things up from the past, getting some more fans here, getting some more sponsors there,” Caldwell said. “But winning and the excitement of the team and these deep playoff runs we’ve had, especially going to the Stanley Cup final last year, nothing can match that.”

The Panthers will hold the first practice of this season’s training camp Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl