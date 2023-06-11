FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Hurston Waldrep’s 13 K’s help Florida beat South Carolina 4-0, advance to CWS

Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Hurston Waldrep had 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs and Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 Saturday to sweep the best-of-3 Gainesville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

Florida (50-15), which has won five games in a row, earned its first CWS berth since making four straight trips to Omaha from 2015-18.

Waldrep (9-3), who had his sixth game this season with at least 10 strikeouts, gave up just three hits.

Josh Rivera went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Gators and BT Riopelle, who went 0 for 2, walked twice and scored twice.

South Carolina (42-21) swept three regular games against the Gators in the regular season by a combined score of 25-10 but managed just four runs in back-to-back losses at the super regional.

The Gamecocks had just one runner move beyond first base, when Ethan Petry reached and advanced to second on an error in the bottom of the fourth before back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

The start of the game was delayed by nearly 3 hours due to inclement weather.

