Hurston Waldrep’s 13 K’s help Florida beat South Carolina 4-0, advance to CWS
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The ballpark grounds crew spreads a tarp on the infield as rain approaches causing a delay before the start of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between South Carolina and Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A weather delay alert is posted on a scoreboard before an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between Florida and South Carolina, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
South Carolina pitcher Jack Mahoney throws against Florida in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida’s Luke Heyman (28) hits a single against South Carolina in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford catches a pop fly hit by South Carolina’s Dylan Brewer in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida’s Colby Halter celebrates on second base after he hit an RBI-double to drive in two runs against South Carolina in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry tries but cannot get to a foul ball in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
South Carolina shortstop Braylen Wimmer throws out Florida’s Richie Schiekofer on an infield ground ball in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, left, makes a catch to force out South Carolina’s Cole Messina (19) in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Hurston Waldrep had 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs and Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 Saturday to sweep the best-of-3 Gainesville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.
Florida (50-15), which has won five games in a row, earned its first CWS berth since making four straight trips to Omaha from 2015-18.
Waldrep (9-3), who had his sixth game this season with at least 10 strikeouts, gave up just three hits.
Josh Rivera went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Gators and BT Riopelle, who went 0 for 2, walked twice and scored twice.
South Carolina (42-21) swept three regular games against the Gators in the regular season by a combined score of 25-10 but managed just four runs in back-to-back losses at the super regional.
The Gamecocks had just one runner move beyond first base, when Ethan Petry reached and advanced to second on an error in the bottom of the fourth before back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.
The start of the game was delayed by nearly 3 hours due to inclement weather.
