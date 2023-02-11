Former Baltimore state’s attorney’s trial on hold until fall

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys say the trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is on hold until at least the fall.

News outlets report that prosecutors and Mosby’s federal public defender said in court Friday that neither side is available until at least September due to scheduling conflicts.

Mosby has been charged in federal court with two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud.

Federal prosecutors contend she lied about experiencing adverse financial conditions in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to make two early withdrawals from her city-managed retirement account.

She is accused of using about $80,000 to make down payments on two Florida vacation properties.

Mosby spent eight years as Baltimore’s top prosecutor. She left office at the end of 2022.

Last month, her trial was delayed a third time after her six-lawyer defense team asked to quit the case. Her trial was most recently scheduled for March 27.