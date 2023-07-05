FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Politics

Mayor Suarez launches an artificial intelligence chatbot for his presidential campaign

FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference about the security planned for former President Donald Trump, who is set to appear at federal court Tuesday, in Miami on June 12, 2023. In a 2024 Republican presidential field full of long-shot candidates, Suarez may be, on paper anyway, the longest long shot of all. No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president, a job that historically has been won by governors, vice presidents, senators or Cabinet secretaries. That hasn't deterred Suarez, who launched his presidential bid this week by talking up his unique experience leading the city of about 450,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference about the security planned for former President Donald Trump, who is set to appear at federal court Tuesday, in Miami on June 12, 2023. In a 2024 Republican presidential field full of long-shot candidates, Suarez may be, on paper anyway, the longest long shot of all. No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president, a job that historically has been won by governors, vice presidents, senators or Cabinet secretaries. That hasn’t deterred Suarez, who launched his presidential bid this week by talking up his unique experience leading the city of about 450,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, center, greets supporters after speaking at the "Time for Choosing" series at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, center, greets supporters after speaking at the “Time for Choosing” series at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ALI SWENSON
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A super PAC supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez ‘s run for the Republican presidential nomination has launched an artificial intelligence chatbot to answer questions about him, marking yet another example of how generative AI tools are being used in 2024 presidential campaigns.

The bot unveiled Wednesday by SOS America PAC listens to a user’s questions and matches them to video answers, created with an AI-powered avatar made to look and sound like Suarez.

“Hi, I’m AI Francis Suarez,” the bot says to introduce itself, its mouth moving in a way that’s not quite human. “You’ve probably heard that my namesake, conservative Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, is running for president. I’m here to answer questions you may have about Mayor Suarez’s proven agenda for economic prosperity, cutting spending and supporting our police. So, how can I help?”

Other news
FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. More than 150 executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world’s most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. In an open letter to EU leaders Friday, June 30, 2023, the executives say the upcoming regulations will make it harder for companies in Europe to compete with rivals overseas, especially when it comes to the technology behind systems like ChatGPT. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Company executives urge Europe to rethink its world-leading AI rules
More than 150 executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world’s most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence.
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to the media, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The development of artificial intelligence is a “moment of revolution” that requires swift action from the government. That's according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said Wednesday that he is working on ambitious bipartisan legislation dealing with AI. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
AI is a ‘moment of revolution,’ top Democrat says in urging swift action on regulations
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the development of artificial intelligence is a “moment of revolution” that requires swift action from the government.
FILE - Lawmakers vote on the Artificial Intelligence act Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. European Union consumer protection groups urged regulators on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to investigate the type of artificial intelligence underpinning systems like ChatGPT, citing risks that leave people vulnerable and the delay before the bloc’s groundbreaking AI regulations take effect. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
Europe, US urged to investigate the type of AI that powers systems like ChatGPT
European Union consumer protection groups are urging regulators to investigate the type of artificial intelligence underpinning systems like ChatGPT over risks that leave people vulnerable.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Once a reliable cash cow, Amazon’s cloud business slows as companies pull back on service
Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS.

The tool is powered by VideoAsk, a product created by the software company Typeform that advertises its use in recruiting and sales. The product’s website says clients can create “video funnels” that send visitors down different pathways depending on the questions they ask, allowing users to “choose their own adventure.”

The chatbot doesn’t appear to answer a user’s actual questions on the spot; instead, it directs them to a video on a topic in Suarez’s platform.

When asked Suarez’s plan on immigration, for example, the bot starts playing a 55-second video about “Mayor Suarez’s Miami Model” that discusses various topics including “economic prosperity in Miami,” unemployment rates, job creation, homicide rates and homelessness.

When asked if Suarez would support Trump as the GOP nominee, however, the bot turns to a computer-generated caricature identifying itself as “AI Ron DeSantis.” The caricature, made to resemble the Florida governor, says Suarez is concerned with “saving America’s economy, supporting our police officers” while DeSantis thinks “the single greatest threat to American families today” is “Mickey Mouse, yes Mickey Mouse - run for your lives!”

Some questions stump the bot, prompting a screen that reads, “Sorry, I did not understand...”

The chatbot joins other examples of 2024 candidates using generative AI tools in new ways in their campaigns.

Last month, DeSantis’ campaign released a video on social media that used images generated by artificial intelligence to show former President Donald Trump hugging infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And in April, the Republican National Committee released a dystopian campaign ad meant to show the future if President Joe Biden is re-elected, created entirely with AI-generated images.

While artificial intelligence has been used before in political campaigning, AI tools have improved dramatically in recent years, making it faster, cheaper and easier to create images, videos or blocks of text from scratch.

While the tools can streamline tedious tasks and create innovative ad campaigns, experts warn that they can also be used to churn out harmful and believable disinformation meant to influence elections.

SOS America PAC and Typeform didn’t immediately respond to inquiries requesting more information about Suarez’s chatbot.

___

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.