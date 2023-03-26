England star Phil Foden misses game after appendix surgery

Manchester City's Phil Foden reacts during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — England player Phil Foden has been ruled out of the European Championship qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday after having his appendix removed hours before kickoff.

The Manchester City forward underwent surgery on Sunday morning, the Football Association said.

No estimate has been given on how long Foden is expected to be out while he recovers, but he is likely to miss City’s Premier League game against Liverpool next Saturday and could be a doubt for his team’s Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Bayern Munich on April 11.

England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement for Foden and is also without the suspended Luke Shaw and Reece James, who withdrew due to a hamstring injury.

It leaves Southgate with 20 players to select from against Ukraine at Wembley.

England made a winning start to its bid to reach Euro 2024 by beating champions Italy 2-1 on Thursday.

