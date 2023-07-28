Free food fridges take off in parts of Europe in eco-friendly bid to fight waste

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Climate

Free food fridges take off in parts of Europe in eco-friendly bid to fight waste

William, left, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, and Larry, volunteer at association Eco-Citoyen, refill with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
1 of 5 | 

William, left, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, and Larry, volunteer at association Eco-Citoyen, refill with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
William, left, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, and Larry, volunteer at association Eco-Citoyen, refill with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
2 of 5 | 

William, left, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, and Larry, volunteer at association Eco-Citoyen, refill with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
A couple talk food in a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
3 of 5 | 

A couple talk food in a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
William, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, refills with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
4 of 5 | 

William, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, refills with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
A woman takes food in a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
5 of 5 | 

A woman takes food in a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
By JAMEY KEATEN
 
Share

GENEVA (AP) — That head of lettuce you forgot to make a salad with starting to wilt? Did you buy too much bread before heading out for a holiday?

In an effort to help eco-conscious consumers, a Geneva nonprofit is ramping up its rollout of street-side, free-access public refrigerators that restaurateurs, at-home cooks and others can use to give away food that’s about to go bad. It’s part of a bigger effort by communities in Switzerland and other European countries to do their part for the environment while helping to cut down on food waste.

The nonprofit Free-Go — whose name riffs off the word “frigo,” a colloquial French word for refrigerator — has rolled out refrigerators and pantry shelves in Geneva where passersby can grab fruit, vegetables, bread, croissants and other perishables to take home for free.

The program costs about $40,000 to run each year and enjoys the support from both charity groups and the city government. It launched a year ago with a single fridge outside a community center in western Geneva and it now has four fridges, strategically placed around town. A fifth one is planned before year’s end.

Other news
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

Marine Delevaux, the project’s director, says the deposited food is generally snapped up within an hour after delivery. For health and regulatory reasons, no frozen foods, open food containers, prepared meals or alcohol are allowed in the fridges.

Free-Go is also experimenting with scheduled pickups at apartment buildings to make it easier for residents to participate in the program. It has also set up a “hotline” that restaurateurs can use to call for retrieval of unused food.

“Generally, when the food collected from shops and restaurants arrives in the morning, people are already waiting to help themselves,” Delevaux said, adding that the first Geneva fridge helped save some 3.2 tons of food from going to waste last year. Of the food donated, only about 3% had to be thrown away because nobody wanted it.

Free-Go says contributors of food from the private sector — such as restaurants or food vendors — must make a commitment to ensure the donated food is safe to eat. Swiss law says food past the “recommended use-by date” can be consumed for up to a year afterwards, Delevaux said.

The Swiss government estimates that nearly one-third of all food products destined for consumption is wasted or thrown away needlessly — amounting to about 330 kilograms (about 730 pounds) of food waste per inhabitant each year. Of that, about 100 kilograms (about 220 pounds) are attributed to waste by households.

Free-Go says about 1 billion tons of food go to waste every year around the world — using up energy and other resources in the farming and transportation process.

“Wasting food is not only an ethical and economic issue but it also depletes the environment of limited natural resources,” the EU’s Commission says.

Similar food-sharing campaigns are in place in the capital, Bern, and in western Neuchatel, after the idea was imported from Germany.

According to Foodsharing.de, a community group in Germany that started more than a decade ago, more than a half-million people in Germany, Switzerland and Austria have made “the food-sharing initiative an international movement” and have helped save 83 million tons of food from going to waste.

Because the food is free, and the donations can vary, it’s uncertain what will turn up in the fridges — and some recipients might end up being disappointed.

Outside a community-center in a working-class area of Geneva on Friday, Shala Moradi, a 65-year-old housewife from Iran who has lived in Geneva for a decade, said she had been looking for some bread — and there was none. Yet, she says she appreciates the initiative.

“It’s very good. I can take strawberries, cherries, things like that,” she said. “The free (part): I like that too.”

Fresh off depositing some tomatoes from her vegetable garden, Severine Cuendet, a 54-year-old teacher, said “we have too much” and applauded the initiative “because this neighborhood has a lot of need.”

“And it happens to all of us to buy too much,” she added with a smile.

___

Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber contributed from Berlin.