Canadian Football League

By The Associated PressJune 20, 2023 GMT
East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Montreal10021912
Toronto10023214
Hamilton02004574
Ottawa02002745
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
BC20044715
Winnipeg20048758
Calgary11024140
Saskatchewan11024458
Edmonton02001339
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week One
Thursday

BC 25, Calgary 15

Friday

Winnipeg 42, Hamilton 31

Saturday

Montreal 19, Ottawa 12

Sunday

Saskatchewan 17, Edmonton 13

Week Two
Thursday

Calgary 26, Ottawoa 15

Friday

Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27

Saturday

BC 22, Edmonton 0

Sunday

Toronto 32, Hamilton 14

Week Three
Thursday

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m

Sunday

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Week Four
Friday

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.

