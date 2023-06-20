June 20, 2023 GMT
Canadian Football League
|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|12
|Toronto
|1
|0
|0
|2
|32
|14
|Hamilton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|45
|74
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|0
|0
|27
|45
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|BC
|2
|0
|0
|4
|47
|15
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|0
|4
|87
|58
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|41
|40
|Saskatchewan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|44
|58
|Edmonton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|39
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week One
|Thursday
BC 25, Calgary 15
|Friday
Winnipeg 42, Hamilton 31
|Saturday
Montreal 19, Ottawa 12
|Sunday
Saskatchewan 17, Edmonton 13
|Week Two
|Thursday
Calgary 26, Ottawoa 15
|Friday
Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27
|Saturday
BC 22, Edmonton 0
|Sunday
Toronto 32, Hamilton 14
|Week Three
|Thursday
BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday
Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m
|Sunday
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
|Week Four
|Friday
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.