NATO heads of state and government pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Front row left to right, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO Summit: Live Updates
FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. Heavy rain drenched part of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Classified documents case
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold vehicle at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday, July 11, 2023 on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Other news
FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Ex-UConn football player Dennis Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN
A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks to supporters during the first stop of his multi-city campaign tour in Richmond, Ky., Friday, June 2, 2023. Cameron wants to award recruitment and retention bonuses to bolster police forces across Kentucky. It's part of a public safety plan he unveiled Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Cameron releases public safety plan in bid to unseat Democratic governor in Kentucky
Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron wants to award recruitment and retention bonuses to bolster police forces across Kentucky.
In this photo provided by the National archives, records from the sixth floor of the Military Personnel Records Center in Overland, Mo., near St. Louis, are recovered months after the massive fire that started on July 12, 1973. The box was soaked in water and covered completely with mold. (National Archives via AP)
A fire destroyed millions of veterans’ records. 50 years later, families are still seeking answers
Fifty years ago, millions of files were destroyed in a huge fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in suburban St. Louis.
A plaintiff who wishes not to show the face speaks during a news conference at Tokyo District Court Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Japan’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that restrictions imposed by a government ministry on a transgender female employee's use of restrooms at her workplace are illegal, in a landmark decision that could help promote LGBTQ+ rights in a country that still lacks anti-discrimination law for sexual minorities. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan’s top court says government restrictions on transgender employee’s use of restrooms illegal
Japan’s Supreme Court has ruled that restrictions imposed by a government ministry on a transgender female employee’s use of restrooms at her workplace are illegal, in a landmark decision that could promote LGBTQ+ rights in a country without legal protections for them.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.