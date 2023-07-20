Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week will start
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Business

Automotive supplier Magna to provide Ford with parts for electric trucks built in Tennessee

 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auto parts manufacturer Magna plans to invest more than $790 million to build two facilities to supply Ford Motor Co. with parts at Ford’s new electric truck factory in Tennessee, officials said Thursday.

Magna will create about 1,300 new jobs across three plants with two in Stanton and one assembly plant in Lawrenceburg, state officials said.

Ford is building an electric pickup truck factory in rural Stanton in a joint venture with South Korean battery manufacturer, SK On. The Detroit-based automaker said the assembly plant and the battery plant will employ about 6,000 people with an investment of roughly $5.6 billion.

Other news
President Joe Biden talks with Lasse Petterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, second from left, as he tours a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., left, and Steinar Nerbovik, CEO of Philadelphia Shipyard, Inc., third from right, look on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
President Joe Biden has paid a visit to Philadelphia’s shipyard to make a pitch that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future.
FILE - The NYSE logo is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, June 2, 2023. Stocks are drifting in early trading following a mixed set of profit reports as Wall Street’s momentum cools a bit. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading Thursday, July 20 coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
Stock market today: Wall Street’s rally fades after Tesla and Netflix fall
Stocks are slipping following a mixed set of profit reports, forcing a cooldown for Wall Street’s torrid rally. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower Thursday.
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit concerns
Elon Musk’s big bet that Tesla price cuts can boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results.
FILE - Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran speaks during the launch of electric SUV Nexon EV in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. India's Tata Sons plans to build a 4-billion-pound ($5.2 billion) electric car battery factory in the U.K., the conglomerate said Wednesday, july 19, 2023. "Our multibillion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR (Jaguar Land Rover),” Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran said. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
India’s Tata will build a $5-billion new electric car battery factory in the UK
India’s Tata Sons has confirmed plans to build a 4-billion-pound, or $5.2-billion, electric car battery factory in the U.K.

Ford plans to start production by 2025 and build up to 500,000 trucks a year at full output.

Magna’s two locations at the so-called BlueOval City in Stanton include a new frame and battery enclosures plant and a seating facility, officials said. Stanton is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis.

Ontario, Canada-based Magna also will make truck frames in Lawrenceburg, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) east of Stanton.