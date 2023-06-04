Former Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan, who served from 1993 to 2015, dies at 83

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Retired Archbishop Michael Sheehan, who served the Archdiocese of Santa Fe for 22 years, has died. He was 83.

Sheehan died Saturday, but a cause of death wasn’t disclosed, Leslie Radigan, a spokesperson for the archdiocese, said.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday that Sheehan announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Sheehan was installed as the 11th Archbishop of Santa Fe in September 1993 before retiring in June 2015.

He was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1939 and studied at a seminary in San Antonio, Texas, before attending three universities in Italy, archdiocese officials said.

He was ordained in July 1964 in Rome and became a bishop in 1983 in Lubbock, Texas.

The archdiocese said Sheehan held 10 appointments between 1968 and when he retired in 2015. He also wrote more than a dozen publications and served on nearly two dozen committees.

As an archbishop emeritus, Sheehan was deeply committed to social justice and evangelization and worked to abolish the death penalty in New Mexico, the archdiocese said.

He also was credited with championing initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty and promoting equality.

Sheehan served as Administrator of Phoenix for six months in 2003 and was the secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops from November 2003 to December 2006.