Sports

Rome E-Prix temporarily halted after multi-car crash at high speed

The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The crashed Maserati of Switzerland's Edoardo Mortara, Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird and the Avalanche Andretti of Germany's Andre Lotterer are seen parked near the track during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The crashed Maserati of Switzerland's Edoardo Mortara, Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird and the Avalanche Andretti of Germany's Andre Lotterer are seen parked near the track during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Track marshalls throw filler on the track as the race one is suspended after a crash occurred of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Track marshalls throw filler on the track as the race one is suspended after a crash occurred of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The crashed Porsche of Portugal's Antonio Felix Da Costa, left, and Maindra of Brazil's Lucas Di Grassi are towed away from the track during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The crashed Porsche of Portugal's Antonio Felix Da Costa, left, and Maindra of Brazil's Lucas Di Grassi are towed away from the track during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A track Marshall retrieves a broken spoiler of a car after a crash occurred during race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A track Marshall retrieves a broken spoiler of a car after a crash occurred during race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Britain's Sam Bird with Jaguar, foreground left, leads the pack during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Britain's Sam Bird with Jaguar, foreground left, leads the pack during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — A high-speed multi-car crash saw a Formula E race temporarily halted on Saturday.

The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident which started when Sam Bird lost control of his Jaguar through a turn and hit a barrier, bouncing back onto the track.

Bird’s car was then hit by the Envision of Sebastien Buemi and the Maserati of Edoardo Mortara, who were powerless to avoid the British driver.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Lucas di Grassi and Robin Frijns also hit debris and had to abandon the race.

The race was immediately halted and the drivers received swift medical attention. They were all able to extract themselves from their respective cars and walk away without serious injury.

Mitch Evans went on to win the race when it resumed after a lengthy delay.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports