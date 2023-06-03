AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

June 3, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2821.571
Jupiter (Miami)2721.563½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2128.4297
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1533.31312½

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3513.729
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2722.551
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2524.51010½
Dunedin (Toronto)2425.49011½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2128.42914½
Lakeland (Detroit)2028.41715

___

Thursday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd. to June 2

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Lakeland 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Jupiter 9, Lakeland 8 2nd game

Bradenton 7, Tampa 2

Fort Myers 5, St. Lucie 1

Friday's Games

Daytona 8, Palm Beach 7, 1st game

Daytona 3, Palm Beach 0, 2nd game

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd.

Tampa 7, Bradenton 6

St. Lucie 1, Fort Myers 0, 1st game

St. Lucie 9, Fort Myers 4, 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, noon

Dunedin at Clearwater, noon

Bradenton at Tampa, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

