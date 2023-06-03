June 3, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|27
|21
|.563
|½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|21
|28
|.429
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|33
|.313
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|35
|13
|.729
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|27
|22
|.551
|8½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|25
|24
|.510
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|24
|25
|.490
|11½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|28
|.429
|14½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|20
|28
|.417
|15
___
|Thursday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd. to June 2
Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1
Lakeland 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Jupiter 9, Lakeland 8 2nd game
Bradenton 7, Tampa 2
Fort Myers 5, St. Lucie 1
|Friday's Games
Daytona 8, Palm Beach 7, 1st game
Daytona 3, Palm Beach 0, 2nd game
Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1
Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd.
Tampa 7, Bradenton 6
St. Lucie 1, Fort Myers 0, 1st game
St. Lucie 9, Fort Myers 4, 2nd game
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, noon
Dunedin at Clearwater, noon
Bradenton at Tampa, noon
Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.