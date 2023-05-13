AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Single-A Florida State League Glance

May 13, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1813.581
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1813.581
Daytona (Cincinnati)1219.3876
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)823.25810

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)238.742
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1813.5815
Dunedin (Toronto)1714.5486
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1714.5486
Lakeland (Detroit)1318.41910
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1120.35512

___

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 0

Dunedin 15, Clearwater 5

Bradenton 6, Lakeland 4

Daytona 9, St. Lucie 3

Fort Myers 4, Tampa 0

Friday's Games

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, 10 innings

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 3, 8 innings

Lakeland 3, Bradenton 2

Daytona 8, St. Lucie 1

Fort Myers 12, Tampa 1

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Fort Myers, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, noon

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.