Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|31
|24
|.564
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|23
|32
|.418
|9
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|36
|.33
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|15
|.722
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|26
|.527
|10½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|29
|26
|.527
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|27
|28
|.491
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|30
|.455
|14½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|21
|34
|.382
|18½
___
|Friday’s Games
Jupiter 12, Palm Beach 2
Daytona 7, St. Lucie 3
Other news
Florida court won’t reinstate prosecutor removed by DeSantis for refusal to prosecute abortion cases
The Florida Supreme Court has refused to reinstate a Florida prosecutor who was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after making comments opposing prosecutions for abortions or gender-affirming health care.
A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday to randomly shooting four people in a 2017 killing rampage that set a Tampa neighborhood on edge for weeks.
A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents waived extradition during a brief hearing in a Florida courtroom.
Four Americans affiliated with a Black empowerment and political organization have been charged along with three Russians with conspiring to covertly sow discord in U.S. society, spread Russian propaganda and interfere in U.S. elections.
Tampa 12, Lakeland 5
Bradenton 6, Dunedin 4
Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 1
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.