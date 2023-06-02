AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

June 2, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2819.596
Jupiter (Miami)2721.563
Daytona (Cincinnati)1928.4049
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1333.28314½

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3413.723
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2720.5747
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2523.521
Dunedin (Toronto)2424.50010½
Lakeland (Detroit)2028.41714½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2028.41714½

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach 7, Daytona 6

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 2

Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd. to June 1

Tampa 2, Bradenton 1

St. Lucie at Fort Myers ppd. to June 2

Thursday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd. to June 2

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Lakeland 4, Jupiter 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Jupiter 9, Lakeland 8 2nd game

Bradenton 7, Tampa 2

Fort Myers 5, St. Lucie 1

Friday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 2 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

