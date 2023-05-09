May 9, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|18
|.333
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|20
|.259
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|16
|11
|.593
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|15
|12
|.556
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|13
|14
|.481
|8
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|16
|.407
|10
___
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach 6, Daytona 2
Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 5
Clearwater 8, Lakeland 7
Tampa 10, Bradenton 7
St. Lucie 3, Jupiter 1, 1st game
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:05 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Clearwater at Dunedin, 11 a.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.