    Police: Construction vehicle backs over, kills worker

    February 13, 2023 GMT

    FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A construction vehicle backed over and killed a worker who was talking on his cellphone Monday, Fort Wayne police said.

    The accident occurred shortly before noon at the Dreyer’s/ Edy’s Ice Cream plant on Fort Wayne’s north side, police said.

    Witnesses told police a man was on his phone while working at the construction site and was unaware of a vehicle coming toward him.

    The man’s name was not immediately released.

    The incident was under investigation by police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

