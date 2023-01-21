AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 53, Kankakee Valley 45

Angola 54, Churubusco 31

Bellmont 40, Huntington North 37

Blackford 65, Frankton 50

Brownsburg 41, Westfield 38

Cannelton 47, Washington Catholic 37

Carmel 54, Indpls Pike 52

Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 31

Central Noble 44, Eastside 37

Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 5

Columbia City 55, DeKalb 36

Columbus North 46, Bloomington North 36

Danville 59, Western Boone 38

Elkhart 72, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 31

Evansville Christian 73, Bloomington Lighthouse 56

Fairfield 59, Westview 14

Ft. Wayne Luers 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 30

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27

Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42

Garrett 55, W. Noble 37

Greencastle 87, Union (Dugger) 33

Greenwood 41, Decatur Central 38

Guerin Catholic 41, Indpls Brebeuf 39

Hamilton Southeastern 69, Zionsville 56

Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne North 14

Indian Creek 46, Northview 29

Indpls Park Tudor 69, Christel House Manual 8

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Martinsville 41

Kenwood, Ill. 51, LaPorte LaLumiere 39

Kokomo 53, Richmond 38

Lafayette Jeff 56, Marion 21

Lake Central 57, Valparaiso 53

Lake Station 65, Hanover Central 44

Lebanon 48, N. Montgomery 21

Leo 46, E. Noble 18

    • McCutcheon 67, Anderson 52

    Michigan City 52, LaPorte 20

    Mooresville 54, Plainfield 41

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Greenfield 19

    N. Putnam 42, Owen Valley 39

    N. White 42, N. Newton 18

    Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53

    Norwell 90, New Haven 22

    Pendleton Hts. 69, Connersville 26

    Phalen 67, Anderson Prep Academy 52

    Pioneer 70, W. Central 33

    Portage 45, Merrillville 21

    S. Bend Clay 36, S. Bend Riley 22

    S. Bend Washington 63, Jimtown 33

    S. Putnam 43, Eminence 40

    Sheridan 72, Delphi 52

    Southwestern (Shelby) 43, Edinburgh 40

    Sullivan 59, Cloverdale 19

    Triton Central 53, Tri-West 32

    Warren Central 45, Lawrence Central 38

    Yorktown 69, New Castle 56

    Hoosier Conference Playoffs=

    Championship=

    Twin Lakes 65, Northwestern 48

    Fifth Place=

    Benton Central 64, Western 58

    Ninth Place=

    Rensselaer 49, Cass 25

    Seventh Place=

    W. Lafayette 55, Tipton 48

    Third Place=

    Lafayette Catholic 48, Hamilton Hts. 35

    Porter County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Kouts 35, Tri-Township 23

    S. Central (Union Mills) 47, Washington Twp. 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

