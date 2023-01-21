Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrean 53, Kankakee Valley 45
Angola 54, Churubusco 31
Bellmont 40, Huntington North 37
Blackford 65, Frankton 50
Brownsburg 41, Westfield 38
Cannelton 47, Washington Catholic 37
Carmel 54, Indpls Pike 52
Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 31
Central Noble 44, Eastside 37
Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 5
Columbia City 55, DeKalb 36
Columbus North 46, Bloomington North 36
Danville 59, Western Boone 38
Elkhart 72, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 31
Evansville Christian 73, Bloomington Lighthouse 56
Fairfield 59, Westview 14
Ft. Wayne Luers 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 30
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27
Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42
Garrett 55, W. Noble 37
Greencastle 87, Union (Dugger) 33
Greenwood 41, Decatur Central 38
Guerin Catholic 41, Indpls Brebeuf 39
Hamilton Southeastern 69, Zionsville 56
Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne North 14
Indian Creek 46, Northview 29
Indpls Park Tudor 69, Christel House Manual 8
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Martinsville 41
Kenwood, Ill. 51, LaPorte LaLumiere 39
Kokomo 53, Richmond 38
Lafayette Jeff 56, Marion 21
Lake Central 57, Valparaiso 53
Lake Station 65, Hanover Central 44
Lebanon 48, N. Montgomery 21
Leo 46, E. Noble 18
McCutcheon 67, Anderson 52
Michigan City 52, LaPorte 20
Mooresville 54, Plainfield 41
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Greenfield 19
N. Putnam 42, Owen Valley 39
N. White 42, N. Newton 18
Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53
Norwell 90, New Haven 22
Pendleton Hts. 69, Connersville 26
Phalen 67, Anderson Prep Academy 52
Pioneer 70, W. Central 33
Portage 45, Merrillville 21
S. Bend Clay 36, S. Bend Riley 22
S. Bend Washington 63, Jimtown 33
S. Putnam 43, Eminence 40
Sheridan 72, Delphi 52
Southwestern (Shelby) 43, Edinburgh 40
Sullivan 59, Cloverdale 19
Triton Central 53, Tri-West 32
Warren Central 45, Lawrence Central 38
Yorktown 69, New Castle 56
Hoosier Conference Playoffs=
Championship=
Twin Lakes 65, Northwestern 48
Fifth Place=
Benton Central 64, Western 58
Ninth Place=
Rensselaer 49, Cass 25
Seventh Place=
W. Lafayette 55, Tipton 48
Third Place=
Lafayette Catholic 48, Hamilton Hts. 35
Porter County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Kouts 35, Tri-Township 23
S. Central (Union Mills) 47, Washington Twp. 35
