Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 71, Taylor 7

Andrean 51, Hebron 30

Batesville 48, S. Decatur 34

Bloomington Lighthouse 33, Mooresville Christian 18

Bloomington North 59, Edgewood 27

Bluffton 55, Manchester 42

Boonville 41, Evansville Reitz 36

Borden 59, W. Washington 30

Brownstown 45, Lawrenceburg 43

Cannelton 46, Medora 28

Carroll (Flora) 53, Caston 44

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 67, Ft. Wayne North 18

Cascade 51, Bethesda Christian 29

Center Grove 48, Greenwood 22

Charlestown 54, Seymour 47

Chesterton 45, Knox 31

Christel House Manual 34, Indpls Riverside 20

Columbia City 73, Ft. Wayne Northrop 69

Columbus East 69, Silver Creek 52

Concord 53, Prairie Hts. 35

Covenant Christian 42, N. Putnam 33

Crawford Co. 46, Providence 45

Crawfordsville 56, N. Vermillion 43

Crown Point 73, S. Bend Washington 44

Decatur Central 54, Guerin Catholic 48

E. Noble 49, W. Noble 47

Eastern Hancock 67, Randolph Southern 43

Evansville Central 49, Princeton 46

Faith Christian 67, S. Newton 36

Fishers 63, Lawrence North 51

Franklin 56, Martinsville 21

Franklin Central 48, Southport 39

Franklin Co. 43, S. Dearborn 35

Frankton 70, Mississinewa 40

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 53, Eastside 48

Ft. Wayne Snider 58, DeKalb 33

Ft. Wayne Wayne 53, Lakewood Park 40

Garrett 50, Fremont 27

    • Gibson Southern 61, Evansville North 49

    Greencastle 64, Monrovia 38

    Greenfield 48, Yorktown 45

    Hamilton Southeastern 81, Indpls Pike 36

    Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 41, Heritage 34

    Henryville 41, Clarksville 30

    Huntington North 42, Ft. Wayne South 14

    Indiana Math and Science Academy 45, Daleville 36

    Indpls Ben Davis 61, Westfield 56

    Indpls Brebeuf 61, Indpls Scecina 42

    Indpls Cathedral 45, Carmel 37

    Indpls Ritter 44, Beech Grove 36

    Indpls Roncalli 66, Avon 65

    Indpls Shortridge 44, Indpls Herron 20

    Indpls Washington 55, KIPP Indy Legacy 17

    Jay Co. 61, Richmond 26

    Jennings Co. 71, Floyd Central 47

    Kankakee Valley 53, Rensselaer 47

    Kokomo 59, Muncie Central 27

    Lafayette Harrison 64, Benton Central 46

    Lafayette Jeff 68, Lafayette Catholic 23

    Lapel 48, Wapahani 39, OT

    Linton 48, Sullivan 38

    Merrillville 57, Lowell 50

    Monroe Central 47, Delta 42

    Mooresville 66, Terre Haute South 22

    Morgan Twp. 44, Westville 32

    N. Daviess 48, Cloverdale 36

    N. Decatur 63, Hauser 49

    N. Harrison 49, Madison 46

    N. Knox 53, Loogootee 21

    N. Miami 67, Maconaquah 39

    New Palestine 67, Greensburg 59, OT

    New Washington 68, Crothersville 11

    Noblesville 78, Pendleton Hts. 40

    NorthWood 52, S. Bend Riley 18

    Northview 40, Clay City 24

    Norwell 51, Blackford 49

    Olney (Richland County), Ill. 46, Vincennes 40

    Paoli 61, Eastern (Pekin) 55

    Parke Heritage 50, Attica 20

    Penn 59, S. Bend Clay 8

    Pioneer 65, Winamac 27

    Plymouth 55, Culver Academy 47

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 56, Indpls Attucks 32

    Rising Sun 50, Switzerland Co. 43

    S. Adams 55, Churubusco 24

    S. Bend Adams 47, Bremen 43

    S. Ripley 44, Jac-Cen-Del 43

    S. Spencer 40, N. Posey 27

    Scottsburg 77, Jeffersonville 75

    Seeger 53, Rossville 41

    Sheridan 45, Clinton Central 42

    Southmont 43, Covington 42

    Southwood 50, Southern Wells 47, OT

    Speedway 51, Indpls Lutheran 25

    Springs Valley 59, Tell City 29

    Tippecanoe Valley 47, Wawasee 35

    Tri-County 61, Delphi 41

    Tri-Township 54, Michigan City Marquette 50

    Triton 50, Jimtown 42

    Twin Lakes 76, Logansport 49

    Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 71, Union City 50

    Union Co. 53, Cambridge City 19

    University 74, Heritage Christian 64

    Vincennes (South Knox— 56, Shoals 40

    Vincennes Rivet 61, Lawrenceville, Ill. 23

    W. Lafayette 74, McCutcheon 45

    W. Vigo 53, Riverton Parke 41

    Waldron 47, Edinburgh 23

    Warren Central 71, Anderson 18

    Warsaw 58, Elkhart 55

    Western 45, Tri-Central 33

    Western Boone 60, Traders Point Christian 14

    Wood Memorial 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 24

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.