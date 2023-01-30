Fort Wayne police arrest suspect in 2018 killings of 3 men

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city.

Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Online court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Belcher, who is charged in the June 2018 killings of Dernail Brown, 26; DeShaun Richards, 25; and Breondon Pinkston, 28.

Fort Wayne police first found Brown on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were investigating that crime scene, they heard a vehicle strike a parked car nearby in a crash that was apparently linked to the shooting, The Journal Gazette reported.

Inside the wrecked car, officers found Richards and Pinkston suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died later at a hospital, authorities said.

The three shooting victims were from Fort Wayne.