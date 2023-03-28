Indiana boy, 16, gets 65-year sentence in man’s 2022 slaying

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old northeastern Indiana boy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery outside a Fort Wayne church.

An Allen County judge sentenced Aung San Oo on Monday to the maximum prison sentence under the Fort Wayne teen’s plea agreement in the slaying of Luke Borror, 21.

Oo, who was 15 at the time of Borror’s killing, was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty in February to felony murder in exchange for prosecutors dismissing other charges he faced, The Journal Gazette reported.

Borror was slain in April 2022, in the parking lot of the New Covenant Worship Center as the congregation was attending services inside. Police said Borror met Oo and another teen, Swar Hit, outside the church to deal in one-use vaping devices known as puff bars.

According to court documents, church video showed Borror and Oo struggling over a backpack shortly before Oo fatally shot Borror.

Hit, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was also charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to robbery in October and faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 24.