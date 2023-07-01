A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
U.S. News

Fort Wayne man agrees to plead guilty to killing two men, wounding a third

 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man accused of fatally shooting two young men and wounding a third at a gas station in 2021 has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Joseph Bossard also would admit to a firearm charge under a plea bargain with prosecutors under which he faces a sentence of at least 65 years in prison, news outlets reported.

Under the deal reached Thursday, prosecutors would drop charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness and their request for a life sentence without parole.

A judge will have the final say on whether to approve the deal.

Joshua Cooper and Anderson Retic, both 19, were shot following an argument while sitting in their car at a gas station on Feb. 17, 2021. A third person, Jaylin Rice, 20, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Bossard’s trial was delayed while his competency was questioned but he was found fit to stand trial early last year. He now has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Aug. 11.