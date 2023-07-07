2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

Three dead and several injured after gunfire erupts following a local festival.

By JAMIE STENGLE
 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in a shooting that killed three people and injured eight others as a crowd of hundreds gathered in a Texas neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July, police said.

Christopher Redic Jr., 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, were both taken into custody on murder charges related to the shooting late July 3 in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como, Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said.

Noakes said investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and followed some kind of altercation.

Other news
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Turkey’s Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO
Turkey’s president has voiced support to Ukraine’s membership in NATO, saying the war-torn country deserves to join the alliance.
FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a delivery worker rides his bicycle along a path on the West Side Highway in New York. New York City was ordered Friday, July 7, 2023, to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for food delivery workers after being sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed
New York City was ordered by a judge to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for app-based food delivery workers.
Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski poses Friday, July 7, 2023, in front of the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Splonskowski is the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation that is challenging North Dakota's law for receiving and counting mailed ballots, which must be postmarked before the election date but can be received up to 13 days afterward, when county canvassing boards meet. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
North Dakota election official challenges mail ballot counting law in Trump-aligned group’s lawsuit
A North Dakota county election official is suing the state’s election director to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Jan. 9, 2023. Lawyers for Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia, can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses, reviewing the boy's disciplinary files and accessing other records for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system, a judge ruled Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
Judge: Lawyers can gather evidence for $40M lawsuit filed by teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
A judge in Virginia has ruled that lawyers for a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing the boy’s disciplinary file for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system.

“I don’t know specifically whom they were shooting at,” Noakes said. “There’s a potential that altercation is what initiated the violence to occur.”

He said there could be additional arrests. Police had previously said several men fired indiscriminately into the crowd.

The shooting erupted about two hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically Black neighborhood. The celebration had been held in a park several blocks away from the area where the shots were fired.

Police have said the shooting on Horne Street was “separate from and unrelated to ComoFest.”

The three people killed were Paul Willis, 18, Cynthia Santos, 22, and Gabriella Navarrete, 18, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

It was unclear whether Redic or Williams had attorneys to represent them.

Following the inaugural ComoFest celebration in 2021, eight people were shot and wounded near a car wash in the area.

Noakes said police have been discussing with the community how the gathering “needs to look going forward.”

“That after-party, if you will, that’s not going to look the same,” he said.

The neighborhood has held an annual Fourth of July parade for more than 70 years. The parade went on Tuesday morning, with people gathering along the street where the shooting had occurred the night before.

Noakes called Como “one of the most historic and loved communities in Fort Worth” and said that in the face of the shooting, it has “stood tall, rallied around one another and loved one another.”

A rash of shootings in the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend has spiked fear in communities across the nation.

In Baltimore, 30 people were shot, two fatally, at a block party. In Philadelphia, a heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the city’s streets, killing five people and wounding two boys. At least three people were killed and 10 wounded at an annual July Fourth bash in Louisiana. A 7-year-old was shot dead in Tampa after two groups gathered along a causeway for Independence Day started to fight.