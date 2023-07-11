New Mexico jury awards $485 million in damages in case of girl sexually assaulted in foster care

FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
U.S. News

New Mexico jury awards $485 million in damages in case of girl sexually assaulted in foster care

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A jury has awarded $485 million in damages in a civil case brought on behalf of an 8-year-old girl who was repeatedly sexually assaulted in a New Mexico foster care program.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that the verdict came after nearly two weeks of testimony that focused in part on allegations of corporate negligence against the defendants in a Rio Arriba County courtroom.

The foster care program allegedly placed the girl in the home of a foster parent knowing he had been accused of sexual assault, the newspaper said.

FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, is photographed on Feb. 8, 2022. Beddingfield who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
Jurors in a Michigan court have begun deliberations in a dispute over the final will of music superstar Aretha Franklin.
FILE - Egyptians walk past a poster depicting a U.S. dollar outside an exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Egypt’s annual inflation rate set a record high in June, as the most populous Arab country continues to battle price hikes and a depreciating currency, the Egyptian statistics bureau said Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Egypt announces deals to sell $1.9 billion in state assets in its privatization push
The Egyptian government says that it has inked a series of deals to sell off $1.9 billion worth of stakes in state-owned companies.

Clarence Garcia, 66, pleaded guilty in January to seven counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and was sentenced to up to 20 years of probation.

According to the Journal, Garcia was accused of sexually abusing six children under his care over six years.

In April, probation officers found that Garcia allegedly violated his probation after they searched his property and found bags of children’s stuffed animals, a yoga book “with young children in suggestive poses” and accessories for firearms, according to court records reported by the newspaper.

He faces an Aug. 3 sentencing hearing that could send him to prison for up to 42 years. the newspaper said.

The jury awarded $80 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages against the operator of a now-defunct licensed residential treatment facility in New Mexico.

Two other foster care programs will pay $75 million apiece with $5 million in punitive damages connected to Garcia’s conduct.